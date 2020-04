Engineering firm AECOM Management Services has secured a potential ten-year propellants and life support services contract from Nasa.

Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station serve as a multi-user spaceport for government and commercial spaceflights launches and is in constant need for such services.

Known as the Kennedy Space Centre Propellants and Life Support Services II (KPLSS II), the fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract comes with an award-term incentive.

With a maximum potential value of $165m, the KPLSS II contract will also cover operations, maintenance and engineering support for allocated systems and equipment.

Under this contract, AECOM will be responsible for the delivery of harmful, high-pressure gases, cryogenic fluids, hypergols, and other material to spaceport customers.



In addition to this, critical life support services will be offered to spaceport customers operating in toxic or oxygen deficient environments.

It will also provide project management and design engineering services.

The three-month phase-in period contract begins on 1 July 2020, and has a two-year base period starting from 1 October 2020 through 30 September 2022.

The contract has provision of two-year option period and six one-year award term periods.

