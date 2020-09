Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Japanese helicopter operator Nakanihon Air is enhancing its utility and aerial work capabilities by placing an order for one H215 heavy-lift helicopter.

The twin-engine H215 is part of the Super Puma helicopter family.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the aircraft is known for its high availability rate, performance and competitive operating cost.

The H215 rotorcraft comprises two versions, one customised for multi-role operations and another for aerial work and utility missions.

The aircraft also features a four-axis dual duplex digital autopilot system in an intuitive glass cockpit.



Nakanihon Air president Taku Shibata said: “We are looking forward to receiving Airbus’ mission proven H215 to support our wide-ranging activities in Japan.

“We believe the H215 offers the enhanced precision and stability we require, which will not only boost mission readiness but will also build up our fleet capabilities.

“We are happy to further this partnership with the Airbus Helicopters team in Japan that understands our needs and has supported our operations for many years.”

Nakanihon Air, which operates 45 Airbus helicopters, focuses on emergency medical services, electronic news gathering, in addition to the transportation of passenger and goods in Japan.

The company also operates an Airbus-approved maintenance centre for H135 helicopters.

Japan currently has 28 helicopters of the Super Puma family.

Last month, Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) The Helicopter Company (THC) entered an agreement to acquire ten Airbus H125 helicopters as part of its fleet expansion plans.