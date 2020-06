Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Japanese firm Mitsui & Co and its partner Yamasa Co has closed the acquisition of satellite rideshare launch provider Spaceflight.

The development follows after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) completed the final review.

The parties entered an agreement for the deal in February this year.

Following the conclusion of the transaction, Mitsui & Co and Yamasa will hold 50/50 joint venture ownership in Spaceflight.

Spaceflight will remain as a privately held, independent company based in the US.



The acquisition will not affect the company’s operation as it will continue to be headquartered in Seattle.

Spaceflight will continue to focus on its commercial and government rideshare launch services through additional investments and expansion.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Spaceflight CEO and president Curt Blake said: “The completion of this deal is an exciting step for Spaceflight.

“Joining the high-growth Mitsui & Co portfolio positions Spaceflight to deliver and expand on the comprehensive launch services we offer.

“We’re exploring the development of new standardised deployment systems, new digital initiatives, and other programmes that further help our customers reliably and affordably access space, in the most flexible way possible.

“Our biggest priority, as always, is ensuring all our customers are fully supported through this transition and we’re taking the necessary steps to establish infrastructure to meet their needs.”

So far, the launch service provider has completed 271 satellites via 29 rocket launches. Its portfolio of vehicles includes Falcon 9, PSLV, SSLV, Electron, Antares, and Vega.