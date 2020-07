Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Malaysia Airlines (MH) and Japan Airlines (JL) have decided to begin a joint business partnership on 25 July.

The move is part of the memorandum of understanding on a joint business agreement signed by the airlines on flights between Malaysia and Japan in May 2019.

As part of this partnership, JL and MH will offer four weekly services between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo Narita this month and in August.

Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Captain Izham Ismail said: “I am excited that the joint business is finally taking off after a few months of delay due to travel restrictions between both countries.

“We look forward to the bilateral discussions between the governments of Malaysia and Japan to establish a travel bubble between the two countries, which will ease restrictions for cross-border travel.



“MH being the country’s national airline and JL, play a crucial role in reviving the economy and we are confident that this synergy will facilitate commerce, trade, and boost tourism for both countries.”

The carriers noted that they will remain committed to ensure high aircraft protection and hygiene measures for their passengers and employees.

Last month, Malaysia Airlines increased its domestic and international connectivity from June and July respectively.

In April, Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) reportedly made a $2.5bn offer to completely acquire Malaysia Airlines.