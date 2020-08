Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US-based technology service provider MAG Aerospace (MAG) has purchased Dallas-headquartered Remotely Piloted Solutions (RPS) for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, MAG’s current experts’ team will see the addition of more than 300 command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) professionals.

RPS CEO and founder Blake Stovall said: “We thought hard on how best to continue to grow and provide exceptional service to our customers.

“MAG Aerospace represented the best option not only for RPS but ultimately our customers as well. Together, MAG and RPS offer capabilities no other organisation can.”

Founded in 2013, RPS carries out numerous hours of C5ISR missions across a range of manned and unmanned platforms.



The company’s mission-focused team also provides a variety of services and support such as aircrew training, weapons and maintenance, research, development, trial, assessment and intelligence.

MAG CEO Joe Fluet said: “When we think of flawlessly executing C5ISR mission and technology integration on large unmanned systems worldwide – RPS’ reputation is second to none.

“The rapid growth RPS has shown over the last few years is a testament to the fantastic leadership team that will be joining the MAG Aerospace team in making the world smaller and safer.”

Jackson Walker, Ropes & Gray and Cooley served as legal counsel to RPS and MAG, respectively.

In April, MAG strengthened its position as a full spectrum C5ISR solutions provider with the acquisition of New Jersey-based government contractor AASKI Technology.