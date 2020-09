Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

German carrier Lufthansa has reportedly cancelled all its scheduled flights between India and Germany until 20 October.

The suspension follows after the Indian Government rejected the airline’s flight schedule, NDTV reported.

Lufthansa was quoted by the media company as saying: “Due to the Indian government’s rejection of Lufthansa’s flight schedule for October, Lufthansa will now have to cancel all planned flights between Germany and India between 30 September and 20 October, unfortunately.”

The Indian Government reportedly declined discussions on the bilateral agreement extension on temporary flights between the two nations beyond September.

The Hindu quoted the airline as saying: “This application process is necessary since India has so far not accepted the invitation by the German Government to discuss details regarding a temporary travel agreement between both countries.



“Once Indian authorities agree on talks with the German Government to establish a temporary travel agreement, Lufthansa is set to continue serving the Indian people in these unprecedented times.”

With the intention of maintaining air connectivity for its citizens amid travel ban due to Covid-19, India established a bilateral bubble agreement with some countries, including the US, Germany and the UK.

Earlier this month, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority temporarily banned Air India (AI) Express’ flights for 15-days to its airports after carrying passengers infected with Covid-19.