German flag carrier Lufthansa is reportedly anticipating keeping hundreds of aircraft grounded until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reuters cited a letter from the carrier’s executive board that said 300 aircraft would remain grounded next year while affecting 200 aircraft in 2022.

The letter was quoted by the news agency as saying: “In the summer of 2023, when we will hopefully have put this crisis behind us, we will still likely have a fleet that is 100 aircraft smaller.”

Earlier last month, Lufthansa Group revealed its decision to permanently reduce its fleet size by phasing out six Airbus A380s, seven A340-600s and 11 Airbus A320s, as well as five Boeing 747-400s as the pandemic severely impacts air travel.

According to the company’s annual report, around 763 aircraft were with the group at the end of last year.



Lufthansa has also warned of additional job cuts to reduce maintenance and catering costs.

In a letter to its employees seen by Bloomberg, the board said: “The question of when and in what structure the German government decides to support Lufthansa is becoming more and more urgent for us.”

In March, Lufthansa grounded around 700 aircraft of its 763-unit fleet, reduced its passenger capacity by 95% and working hours, as well as suspended dividends, to mitigate the impact of the disease on its financial performance.