The Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly listed 31 countries as ‘high risk’ and banned commercial flights to those nations until further notice.

The move is part of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows as Kuwait International Airport resumed commercial flights from 1 August as part of the country’s Cabinet approved three-stage plan.

Since mid-March, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights to and from Kuwait International Airport.

The country initially imposed a ban on commercial flights to countries, including Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Nepal.



Later, the aviation authority expanded the list to include countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Kosovo, reported Al-Arabiya.

Furthermore, passengers from other countries will be denied entry into Kuwait if they stayed or were present 14 days before their scheduled flight date in any of the ‘high risk’ nations.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that all arriving passengers in Kuwait are required to follow 14 days home quarantine.

Additionally, the health ministry recommended people against all non-essential travel and adherence to healthcare requirements such as wearing masks, social distancing and other preventive and precautionary measures.