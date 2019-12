Shanghai-based carrier Juneyao Air has taken delivery of its first A320neo aircraft from Airbus.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, Airbus A320neo family features the widest single-aisle cabin.

The GTF engine entered service in early 2016 and has since delivered a 16% fuel consumption reduction.

The engine also decreases noise levels by 75% while nitrogen oxide emissions reduced by 50% compared with the regulatory standard.

Pratt & Whitney customers chief customer officer and senior vice-president Rick Deurloo said: “We appreciate the successful relationship we have developed with Juneyao for over a decade.



“As we continue to support Juneyao’s V2500-powered fleet, we are thrilled to see the airline expand their operations with the addition of the next-generation GTF-powered A320neo family fleet, starting with today’s delivery.

“The engine will help drive Juneyao’s growth in the region.”

Founded in September 2006, Juneyao Air operates a fleet of 72 aircraft, consisting of V2500-powered Airbus A320ceo family jets and Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

In 2017, the carrier became the first Star Alliance Connecting Partner, which also includes Air China, Air Canada, ANA, EVA Air, Singapore Airlines, United and Shenzhen Airlines as members.

Juneyao Group chairman Wang Junjin said: “We believe the GTF-powered A320neo will enhance our operations in many ways with the proven fuel efficiency, quieter cabin experience, and opportunity to introduce new destinations for our passengers.”

Airbus’ A320neo family comprises A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo variants.

According to Airbus, more than 6,650 firm orders were received from nearly 110 customers for the A320neo family as at the end of September.