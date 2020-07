Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Low-cost carrier JetBlue and American Airlines (AA) have entered a strategic partnership to enhance connectivity in the northeastern US.

The partners will start a new codeshare relationship, providing customers with access to more destinations, improved schedules and competitive fares while enabling growth for both airlines.

With the proposed codeshare, JetBlue customers will be introduced to more than 60 routes operated by AA while AA customers will have access to more than 130 Jetblue routes.

Further, American will launch international service from New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and to Athens (ATH).

JetBlue will also add flights at LaGuardia (LGA) and Newark (EWR).



JetBlue president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty said: “Pairing JetBlue’s domestic network with American’s international route map creates a new competitive choice in the north-east, where customers are longing for an alternative to the dominant network carriers.

“This partnership with American is the next step in our plan to accelerate our coronavirus recovery, get our crew members and our aircraft flying again, and fuel JetBlue’s growth into the future.”

Additionally, the airlines will offer access to both JetBlue’s Mint and American’s three-class Transcon service.

The relationship is expected to accelerate both airlines’ recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

American Airlines chief revenue officer Vasu Raja said: “Both airlines’ customers value access to more destinations, whether it’s a JetBlue customer who wants more direct access to South America from New York or an AA customer who wants more robust service to Florida. Together, we can give our customers the best of both worlds.”

Last month, AA planned to secure $3.5bn in new financing as it addresses the impact inflicted by the pandemic restrictions.