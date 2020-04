Regional carrier Jazz has entered an agreement to operate the Dash 8-400 Simplified Package Freighter, a reconfigured aircraft by manufacturer De Havilland Canada.

As part of this agreement, Jazz has ordered the Service Bulletin and conversion kits for up to 13 Dash 8-400 aircraft.

In addition, De Havilland Canada will also exclusively provide all future modifications involving the Dash 8-400 Simplified Package Freighter.

De Havilland Canada chief operating officer Todd Young said: “The reconfiguration of Dash 8-400 aircraft into Simplified Package Freighters can be quickly achieved by the removal of seats and seat track covers in the passenger cabin. The reconfiguration, which includes the use of up to 17 nets will provide a potential total payload of up to 17,960lb and a total cargo volume of up to 1,150 cubic feet per aircraft.

"We will work with Jazz to quickly put their Dash 8-400 Simplified Package Freighters into service and look forward to supplying this solution to other Dash 8-400 aircraft operators around the world to assist in the re-deployment of their fleets to meet the growing demand for airlift of essential supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic."



Transport Canada has approved the aircraft reconfiguration and will enable Jazz to redeploy aircraft for freight airlift support.

The agreement will also allow Jazz to support its customer Air Canada and essential cargo delivery.

Owned by Chorus Aviation, Jazz is one of the largest regional carriers in Canada and operates flights across the country under the Air Canada Express brand.