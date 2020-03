Japan Airlines (JAL) has deployed global communications company Viasat’s document management system to support its safety and compliance objectives.

The aviation-grade document management solution Aerodocs is providing complete control to JAL over the editing, distribution, as well as viewing of original equipment manufacturer documentation.

The solution is also providing critical flight reference handbooks, and maintenance and operational manuals to the airlines.

JAL flight operation vice-president and chief pilot captain Tatsuo Mori said: “We continue to invest in the enhancement of aircraft operational safety, as it is a top priority. Viasat Aerodocs allows us to effectively organise and manage documents to further enhance aircraft safety while helping us meet critical regulatory and compliance requirements.

“The system’s intuitive approach and unique capabilities ensure that critical information is maintained in the right place and is accessible at all times.



“Having the ability to manage workflows in a more integrated manner, along with tracking read and unread documents, delivers significant value in helping us enhance our safety.”

The company added that the Viasat Aerodocs solution delivered a comprehensive product to transform its information management strategy.

Aerodocs enables digital transformation in air operations using information intelligence. It also helps JAL to balance safety and compliance needs and operational efficiencies.

Viasat Ireland managing director Dave Elliott said: “Our airline partners around the globe are investing in new technologies that will expand their digital transformation strategies in order to increase collaboration, improve operations and help make more informed data-driven decisions.”

Last November, Viasat secured a contract to deploy its in-flight connectivity (IFC) for EL AL Israel Airlines’ Boeing 777 fleet.