Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) has secured Supplemental Type Certification for its ThrustSense Autothrottle system from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The system is for the Beechcraft King Air 300 series turboprops fitted with the Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics.

Equipped with LifeGuard, the IS&S’s patented ThrustSense Full Regime Autothrottle provides Vmca and complete Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) engine protection.

The King Air’s ThrustSense Autothrottle also enables automatic control of engine power settings.

ThrustSense is the first and only certified autothrottle for King Air 200 and 300 aircraft and available for retrofit at Textron Aviation Service Centers.



In a separate development, Textron Aviation unveiled its updated flagship turboprop, Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER.

Customer deliveries are expected to start later this year.

Textron Aviation president and CEO Ron Draper said: “The Beechcraft King Air 360 builds on decades of renowned versatility and reliability in the King Air family, and this upgrade further elevates it with the aircraft’s superior features and engineering advancements designed to create an enhanced flying experience for passengers and crew alike.

“The aircraft is a result of our extensive conversations with our turboprop customers worldwide as we continually increase innovation and next-generation capability to help them achieve their varied missions with greater comfort, technology and ease.”

The Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER will also feature ThrustSense system when launched into service.