An unmanned Russian cargo spacecraft has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS).

The Russian Progress MS-14 spacecraft is referred by Nasa as Progress 75.

Prior to the launch, the unpiloted Russian cargo ship travelled 260 miles over North-western China, south of the Mongolian border.

Following the travel, it docked to the Zvezda Service Module on the Russian segment of the complex.

The Progress spacecraft then lifted off on 25 April aboard the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from launchpad No. 31 of the Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.



It deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned after reaching the preliminary orbit.

More than two tonnes of cargo, including fuel, air, equipment for maintaining the station, was delivered by the ship to the ISS.

Specifically, the cargo included 1,543lb of propellant, 110lb of oxygen, 926lb of water and 2,994lb of dry cargo, including crew supplies, and food, reported CBS News.

The cargo ship will remain docked at the station for more than seven months. It will depart for its de-orbit in Earth’s atmosphere in December.

The ISS has now four spaceships attached to it. The US Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo craft and Russia’s Progress 74 and 75 resupply ships and Soyuz MS-16 crew ship.

On 20 May, the Japanese space agency plans to launch an HTV cargo ship.