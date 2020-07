Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has revealed plans to lay off 10% of its workforce as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on its business.

The move has been taken for the first time in its history to sustain its operations, according to the company.

The carrier is currently operating only a small percentage of its complete 250 aircraft fleet.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: “This has been one of the toughest decisions that we have had to take and we are ensuring that the transition process for the impacted employees is carried out seamlessly, professionally; and with the utmost respect and compassion.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to all our people who have stood by us through thick and thin; and we are confident that both individually as well as collectively, we will emerge stronger out of this crisis.”



Indigo has also created a ‘6E Care package’ for affected employees.

Under this, impacted employees will be given ‘notice pay’ in lieu that will be calculated on the basis of gross salary, in lieu of serving notice applicable to them.

Additionally, they will receive severance pay which will be calculated as one month of cost to the company for every completed year of service.

In May, Indigo reportedly announced pay cuts and leave without pay for senior employees as Covid-19 affects its business and revenues.