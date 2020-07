Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has taken a decision on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

According to the latest decision, 2019 will be used as CORSIA baseline calculation.

The council initially agreed on the CORSIA baseline to be an average of 2019 and 2020 emissions.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 2020 emissions cannot be used as significant travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic has reduced international aviation operations, traffic and emissions.

IATA has welcomed the decision. The ICAO Assembly will consider if further amendments are necessary for 2022.



IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: “Airlines are committed to carbon-neutral growth through CORSIA.

“Today’s decision to remove 2020 from the baseline calculation marks a pragmatic way forward that maintains the intent, spirit and impact of the CORSIA agreement.

“And it gives all stakeholders the confidence to focus on successfully delivering CORSIA and achieving our long-term emissions reduction goals, even in this time of crisis.”

“Aviation was the first industry sector in the world for which governments agreed to a global carbon offsetting measure.”

By 2050, airlines are required to decrease net emissions to half of 2005 levels.

In April, IATA called on governments to act on measures to preserve European air services amid the pandemic.