The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging all passengers to wear face coverings during a flight.

The appeal to comply with the recommendation follows reports of travellers refusing to wear a face covering while travelling.

Airlines have the right to offload passengers if their behaviour affects a flight, fails to comply with government regulations or jeopardises the safety of other passengers.

IATA noted that when a passenger purchases a plane ticket, it implies that the individual agrees to the airline’s conditions of carriage.

The wearing of a face covering is also highlighted during the booking process, at check-in, at the gate, and in onboard announcements.



The International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) guidance, which is developed jointly with the World Health Organization and governments, also recommends wearing face coverings during flight.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: “This is a call for common sense and taking responsibility.

“The vast majority of travellers understand the importance of face covering, both for themselves, as well as for their fellow passengers, and airlines appreciate this collective effort. But a small minority create problems.

“Safety is at the core of aviation, and compliance with crew safety instructions is the law.

“Failure to comply can jeopardise a flight’s safety, disrupt the travel experience of other passengers, and impact the work environment for the crew.”

