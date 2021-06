Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Private urban air mobility service provider Halo has ordered 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Embraer’s Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions.

The order has made Halo the launch partner for Eve. It plans to operate 100 of the eVTOLs in the US and the remaining 100 in the UK.

Acquired by investment fund Directional Aviation last month, Halo is expected to take delivery of the aircraft from 2026.

In addition, both companies will closely work on the continued development of Eve’s urban air traffic management system, fleet operations and services portfolio.

Eve is an independent company formed by Embraer.



Directional Aviation principal Kenneth Ricci said: “We believe Eve has designed an aircraft that is well-prepared for not only initial certification but also has a proven track record of production.

“The outstanding lineage of aircraft design, certification and production that Embraer brings to this aircraft positions Eve with significant advantages in the competitive landscape. And our background as operators has taught us that product support is absolutely vital to the overall success of new programmes.

“The relationship between Embraer and Eve will create one of the most successful global product support infrastructures in the industry. Finally, the work that Eve and Embraer have completed around their traffic management system is just one more example of how uniquely positioned Eve is to help us deliver on our vision.”

Meanwhile, Halo will operate its Leonardo and Sikorsky helicopters.

In a separate development, Halo announced the alignment of UK-based Halo Aviation and the US-based Associated Aircraft Group (AAG) under the Halo brand.

The two companies were acquired by OneSky Flight, a member of the Directional Aviation family, earlier this year.

Directional Aviation owns various brands, including Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly and FXAIR.