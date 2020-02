General Dynamics wholly owned subsidiary Gulfstream has completed the first flight of its G700 business jet.

The new G700 took-off from the company’s base at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport and remained airborne for two hours and 32 minutes before successfully landing.

The flight saw the use of a 30/70 blend of sustainable aviation fuel.

The G700 business jet was launched at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Los Angeles, US, in October 2019.

With this flight, Gulfstream marks the formal launch of its official flight-test programme. The company has already produced five flight-test aircraft and a structural test article under the programme.



Gulfstream president Mark Burns said: “The G700’s first flight is a momentous occasion and the next step forward in Gulfstream’s vision for the future, a vision that has been guided by the strategic leadership of our parent company, General Dynamics, and the innovation of the Gulfstream team.

“As the market leader, Gulfstream is moving the entire business-jet industry forward with advanced safety features, tomorrow’s technology and a cabin purposefully designed to exceed our customers’ expectations for comfort.”

Powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, the G700 is built with Gulfstream-designed aerodynamics and an all-new winglet.

The aircraft can fly at a high-speed range of 11,853km at Mach 0.90 and at its long-range cruise of 13,890km at Mach 0.85.

In addition to a long and wide cabin, the aircraft interior features more than 10ft of counter space, a crew compartment or passenger lounge; ultra-high-definition circadian lighting system, speakerless surround sound and a master suite with shower.

Since 1958, Gulfstream has manufactured more than 2,800 business-jet aircraft under various fleet, including the G280, G550, G500, G600, G650, G650ER and G700.

The new flagship G700 aircraft will complement the company’s business jets, including G600, G650 and G500.

Rolls-Royce’s newest purpose-designed engine Pearl 700 was first unveiled last year. It combines an Advance2 engine core with a brand new low-pressure system.