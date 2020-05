Advanced business-jet aircraft manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace has secured type certificate approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its Gulfstream G600.

With this approval, the company can now commence aircraft registrations and deliveries for customers in the EU.

Inducted into service on 8 August 2019, the G600 can cruise at its top speed of Mach 0.90 and can remain airborne while carrying passengers at 10,186km.

The aircraft can fly 12,038km at a long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85. It also recorded a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925.

It features the Symmetry Flight Deck, ten touchscreens, low cabin altitude and 14 panoramic oval windows.



Additionally, it offers 100% fresh air and enough natural light that help to lower fatigue and enhance mental awareness.

Gulfstream president Mark Burns said: “The Gulfstream G600’s advanced technology, high-speed performance and unparalleled efficiency will serve the intercontinental European business traveller well.

“We are excited to get this aircraft in the hands of customers throughout the continent.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, Gulfstream has a portfolio that includes the G280, G550, G500, G600, G650, G650ER and G700.

In February 2019, Gulfstream Aerospace was set to put its newest aircraft, Gulfstream G600, on static display for the Australian market.

Last December, UK-based aerospace company BAE Systems secured certification of its active inceptors for Gulfstream’s G600 from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and G500 aircraft from the EASA.