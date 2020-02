GKN Fokker Elmon has entered an agreement with Boeing to support the new 777X family aircraft.

Under this six-year multimillion agreement, the GKN Aerospace subsidiary will provide the electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) for the 777X.

GKN will begin production on the order by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Deliveries of the wiring systems will take place from various locations, including China and the Netherlands, as well as the company’s newly opened advanced wiring facility in Pune, India.

The company is already a supplier of EWIS for Boeing’s 777, 737 and P-8A aircraft.



GKN Aerospace Civil Airframes president John Pritchard said: “We are extremely proud of our participation in the 777X programme.

“We’ve been producing EWIS for Boeing aircraft for many years and this new contract award, which is thanks to the team’s continued commitment to quality, on-time delivery and customer focus, means we have now strengthened our business relationship for many more years to come.”

Boeing’s new 777X jetliner completed its first flight last month. It is equipped with GE Aviation’s GE9X engine and carbon-fibre composite wing.

The first 777X will enter commercial operations in 2021. Several carriers such as ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, and Etihad Airways have placed orders for the new wide-body aircraft.

In December last year, the company was contracted by US aircraft maker Aerion Supersonic to supply EWIS for its AS2 supersonic business jet.

The company’s Pune site provides wiring systems for commercial aircraft and aero-engines services for Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737, 777X and Boeing 787.