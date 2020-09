Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US automaker General Motors (GM) is reportedly weighing possibilities of venturing in the air taxi market.

Reuter reported citing sources familiar with the matter that the company is looking at all options in the market including developing electric ‘flying cars’ or supply or partner.

The move is considered to be part of the company’s strategy to expand in ‘related transportation markets’.

Speaking at an RBC conference earlier this week, GM chief executive Mary Barra made a brief reference of the company’s interest in the aerial taxi market.

Barra said that that the company’s interest will ‘fit with the development of electric vehicles (EVs) and its Ultium advanced electric battery’.



She was quoted by the news agency as saying: “We believe strongly in our EV future and not just for vehicles.

“The strength and flexibility of our Ultium battery system open doors for several purposes, including aerial mobility.”

GM spokesman Stuart Fowle also said that ‘it’s an area we’re really excited about and looking at’.

The sources also told Reuters that an announcement on the matter is expected to be made early next year.

In January, ride-sharing company Uber and automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor partnered to develop air taxis for a future aerial rideshare network.

In the same month, Toyota led a $590m investment round in air taxi start-up Joby.

In June, Airbus announced the completion of its Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off and Landing (ATTOL) project.