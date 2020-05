National airline Garuda Indonesia has resumed domestic flight operations to serve specific passengers amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The exemption flights will serve state officials, private-sector workers and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) employees. Specifically, these passengers should be involved in providing health services, basic necessities, security and defence.

In addition to this, repatriated Indonesian nationals, people who require emergency medical care, and a deceased individual’s family members are allowed to travel. ​

The service is in line with the rules laid down by the Ministry of Transportation of the Republic of Indonesia. ​

Garuda Indonesia president and CEO Irfan Setiaputra said: “Reservations for these flight services can be accessed starting yesterday afternoon through all Garuda Indonesia’s owned ticket channel sales channels. ​​



“The resumption of the domestic flights was based on intensive communication with the government and relevant authorities in ensuring the readiness of flight service needs is in line with the ongoing mission of preventing the spread of Covid-19 through the implementation of clear and measurable health protocols, particularly as implemented by the relevant authorities.”

Passengers flying to and from Indonesian Large-Scale Social Restriction (PSBB) regions and Red Zone are subject to strict safety procedures and protocols on screening and accepting.

Additionally, every passenger is mandated to fulfil a health requirement and produce a health certificate from a hospital doctor.