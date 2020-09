Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions provider Airinmar has signed a new services agreement with US low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines.

Under this deal, Airinmar will provide both warranty management services and value engineering support.

Frontier Airlines operation senior vice-president Trevor Stedke said: “Airinmar’s effective warranty management and value engineering services, combined with its ability to customise solutions, will support us by providing more efficient management of our maintenance spend on our growing fleet while achieving our high levels of operational performance.

“Airinmar’s delivery of cost savings and credit recovery aligns with our mission of providing ‘Low Fares Done Right across America’.”

As part of warranty management services, the company will provide identification, claim and recovery of the multiple airframe, engine and component warranty entitlements provided by Airbus and its suppliers.



It will also offer cost oversight services to ensure fulfilment with Frontier’s contracted component repairs and reduce charges for component flight-hour out-of-scope repair.

Airinmar general manager Matt Davies said: “We are excited to provide our services and deliver results to the largest A320neo operator in the US.

“With 100 aircraft in service and a further 160 on order, we are proud to contribute to Frontier’s growth and success over the coming years.”

