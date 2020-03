Finland-based carrier Finnair has unveiled a new strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 through a series of new measures.

The company also intends to halve its net emissions by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline.

As part of the strategy, Finnair plans to invest between €3.5bn and €4bn by 2025 in a new fleet to reduce carbon emissions in its European traffic by 10% to 15%.

The airline will also invest €60m in sustainability over the next five years. Other initiatives such as reducing on-board weight in every flight and improving fuel efficiency are also part of the plan.

Finnair CEO Topi Manner said: “Aviation is a fast-paced industry subject to many changes, and everything impacts it. Maintaining a long-term perspective at all times, in all market situations is key. The plans we announced today prepare us for the next 100 years of Finnair’s future.



“Our number one goal is to reduce our own CO 2 emissions by investing in new aircraft technology by flying fuel-efficiently, by decreasing aircraft weight and by increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuels.

“We are also investing in innovation and research to create future solutions that support our long-term target of carbon neutrality.”

Finnair has entered a new partnership with Neste to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels.

It also seeks to reduce single-use plastics by 50% and halve food waste in catering operations by the end of 2022.

Finnair Sustainability vice-president Anne Larilahti said: “The ambitious targets we have announced today are achievable through the tangible steps we’ve described, which we know will make a real contribution to CO 2 reduction.”

Besides Finnair, several other air carriers such as EasyJet and British Airways owner IAG have also announced to reduce carbon footprint.