Aircraft maintenance services provider FEAM and US regional carrier Air Wisconsin Airlines have entered a formal agreement for CRJ200 line maintenance support.

As part of this agreement, FEAM will be responsible for the full technical handling of CRJ200 fleet at Air Wisconsin’s hub city Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

In April, the company started station on-boarding for the new line maintenance facility. The first service check was conducted on 16 May.

FEAM chief operating officer Dan Allawat said: “We’re excited to begin this new partnership and are thankful to the team at Air Wisconsin for entrusting the FEAM team in the handling of their operation at ORD.”

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

Bombardier CRJ has been added into FEAM’s list of commercial and regional aircraft capabilities.



The company now has approvals for Airbus A320, A320neo, A330, A350, A380, Boeing 737 NG, 737 MAX, 747, 757, 767, 777, and 787 commercial aircraft. Bombardier CRJ and Embraer E190 fall under the regional aircraft approvals.

As part of the latest agreement, FEAM has recruited 16 new technicians with plans to hire another 30.

With 28 domestic line stations in the US, FEAM offers aircraft maintenance services to domestic and international air carriers ferrying passenger and cargo.

The company has more than 900 aircraft maintenance technicians and line maintenance aircraft engineers.

Last month, FEAM’s AOG On-Wing team successfully performed a significant structure repair on a VIP ACJ320neo.