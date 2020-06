UAE civil aviation regulator General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has permitted Etihad to commence limited transfer flights.

According to this permit, the carrier will be allowed to operate transfer flights connecting 20 destinations through Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Passengers will be travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) starting 10 June.

Abu Dhabi Airports chairman Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said: “The resumption of transfer flights through Abu Dhabi International Airport marks a significant moment for the national aviation sector. With this initial step, we begin the process of restarting commercial air travel, contributing to the region’s economic recovery following Covid-19.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

“We have made extensive preparations to welcome back increasing amounts of passengers to our airports, and we have worked with our longstanding partner, Etihad Airways, to implement comprehensive health and safety measures across our facilities.



“The welfare of passengers and our employees remains our top priority, and we continue to work with the relevant aviation authorities in the UAE to ensure their safety whilst travelling through Abu Dhabi.”

Meanwhile, Etihad will continue to operate special flights from Abu Dhabi to previously announced destinations across its international network.

Will we see a V, U or L shaped recovery for civil aviation? V

U

L View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

As part of its preparation for the resumption of operation, Abu Dhabi Airports has implemented various preventative measures, including nasal swabbing and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and robotic and autonomous sterilisation technologies.