Aviation services provider Erickson has signed agreements related to Bell 214 ST and B/B1 helicopters’ type certificates.

According to the agreements, signed with Bell Textron, type certificates for the models will be transferred to Erickson.

The agreements substitute the licence and product support agreement signed in 2015.

The 2015 agreement supported the company to make, buy and distribute Bell 214 part numbers.

The transfer, which will be processed through the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is expected to be completed by the end of this year.



Erickson CEO Doug Kitani said: “The 214 is a great utility rotary-wing platform.

“We look forward to applying our innovative spirit and operational experience to chart a future for the aircraft like we have done with the S-64 Air Crane helicopter over the past 30 years.

“The 214 models are welcomed addition to the Erickson portfolio of supported aircraft.”

Erickson, which is one of the largest operators of 214STs, will support the 214 platform’s performance enhancements and operational sustainability.

The two companies will work together to enable full support of the type certificates by transferring the main functions and processes.

In January, Erickson and Sikorsky signed a development agreement to tackle the future of firefighting in the 21st century.

According to the agreement, the company will power the next-generation of pilot optional night-time firefighting solutions, using Sikorsky’s MATRIX Technology.