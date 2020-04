Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

UAE flag carrier Emirates Airlines and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have partnered to introduce rapid coronavirus (Covid-19) tests for passengers.

The airline has tested all passengers on a flight to Tunisia for Covid-19 prior to taking off from Dubai, making Emirates the first airline to do so.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has conducted the blood test at the Group Check-in area of Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. Results were available within ten minutes of the testing.



Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said: “The testing process has gone smoothly and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Dubai Health Authority for their initiatives and innovative solutions. This would have not been possible without the support of Dubai Airport and other government authorities.

“We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights, this will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers travelling to countries that require Covid-19 test certificates. The health and safety of staff and passengers at the airport remain of paramount importance.”

Protective barriers have also been installed in all check-in desks while gloves, masks and hand sanitisers were also made mandatory for all employees at the airport.

All Emirates aircraft are also required to go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey.

Last month, Emirates sought a delay in the delivery of remaining eight A380 double-decker jetliners it has ordered from Airbus, as the pandemic has affected travel demand.

