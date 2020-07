Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

State-owned flag carrier airline Emirates has reportedly revealed plans for major layoffs due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The long-haul said the Middle Eastern airline has decided to eliminate 9,000 jobs, BBC reported citing the carrier’s president.

The carrier employed 60,000 staff before the pandemic and had already reduced its workforce by a tenth.

Emirates president Tim Clark was quoted by media sources as saying: “We will probably have to let go of a few more, probably up to 15%.”

However, in its interview with the BBC, Clark reveals that said Emirates was ‘not as badly off as others’.



Emirates recently provided redundancy notices to at least 700 of its 4,500 pilots.

The reduction affects those who fly Airbus aircraft. The airline operates Airbus A380 superjumbo aircraft.

In March, Emirates delayed the delivery of remaining eight A380 double-decker jetliners ordered from Airbus, as the pandemic severely affected travel demand.

Additionally, thousands of cabin crew have been informed that their services are not required.

In May this year, the carrier reportedly planned 30,000 job cuts as it takes steps to deal with reduced passenger travel demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Australian flag carrier Qantas Group revealed plans to cut its workforce by at least 6,000 employees across all parts of the business due to the crisis.

In a separate development, Emirates has announced the decision to operate special repatriation flights to five Indian cities between 12 and 26 July.