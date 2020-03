Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer has revealed plans to provide temporary paid leave to selected employees amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

The provision is applicable to employees who cannot carry out their work-related duties remotely. The decision will remain in effect until 31 March.

The move is part of Embraer’s plan to preserve and safeguard its employees’ health and wellbeing. The company is also monitoring the situation in the other countries in which it operates.



Embraer noted that certain essential activities will remain operational.

Meanwhile, the company has advised its employees who were working from home to continue to perform their job activities remotely. It covers all of its units in Brazil.

In a notice to the market, Embraer said: “Over the next several days, company management will analyse the situation and, together with local government and union representatives, make the most adequate decision to protect its employees from the coronavirus contagion and, at the same time, protect its business, in a manner in which all parties will suffer the least impact possible.

“Embraer’s top priority remains the health and safety of its employees, customers, and other collaborators.”

The deaths toll from the novel coronavirus has crossed 11,300 globally while the total infections increased to more than 275,400, as of the end of 20 March.

In a separate development, Boeing has also announced certain actions to sustain operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of this, the company has suspended its dividend and is extending its share repurchasing decision until further notice.

The company’s CEO Dave Calhoun and board chairman Larry Kellner will sacrifice all pay until the end of the year.

The company said in a statement: “Boeing is drawing on all of its resources to sustain operations, support its workforce and customers, and maintain supply chain continuity through the Covid-19 crisis and for the long-term.”