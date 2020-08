Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aerospace and defence technologies manufacturer Dynetics has contracted engineered services and products provider Oceaneering International to Nasa’s Human Landing Systems (HLS) for the Artemis programme.

As part of this contract, Oceaneering’s Space Systems business will develop mission-critical components for HLS.

Oceaneering will offer crew systems engineering to support the internal layout of the Dynetics HLS crew module, which includes the integration of Nasa’s new spacesuit, the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), and associated xEMU support systems.

The company will also provide preliminary designs for selected crew-accommodations hardware, life-support hardware, and thermal protection systems, as well as lead the Dynetics HLS astronaut crew training-plan development.

Oceaneering chief executive officer Rod Larson said: “We appreciate Dynetics’ trust in our ability to provide them with innovative solutions for the Dynetics Human Landing System.



“This award leverages Oceaneering’s extensive and dependable experience in providing human spaceflight systems and tools to support Nasa’s and Dynetics’ ambitious plans.”

In April, Nasa selected Dynetics along with Blue Origin and SpaceX to design and compete in building a human lunar landing system, which will take the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

