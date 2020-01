Aerospace industry disinfection systems provider Dimer UVC Innovations has offered its germ-killing robot to assist airlines to help prevent coronavirus from spreading.

The system is offered to airlines at no extra cost at selected US airports.

Named as GermFalcon, the system is specially designed to enhance hygiene across the aircraft industry.

Using ultraviolet-C (UVC) light, this system destroys viruses, bacteria and superbugs on surfaces, as well as the ambient air in the plane.

GermFalcon is strategically designed such that the system’s lamps expose all aircraft cabin surfaces to germicidal UVC light.



Dimer co-founder Elliot Kreitenberg said: “The threat of coronavirus infecting innocent passengers on an aeroplane is one we must work to eliminate immediately.

“This is a dangerous virus that has already taken lives. GermFalcon is a fast and effective response to this threat, and we are pleased to offer it at no expense to contribute to emergency response efforts at LAX, SFO, and JFK airports during this crisis.”

Dimer has offered to install the technology at selected US airports until the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

Believed to have had originated from a wholesale seafood market in Wuhan, the new virus affects the respiratory tract and could cause pneumonia or bronchitis.

The virus is recognised to have a lifespan of up to 28 days, adapting mostly in low-humidity environments such as commercial aircraft.

The US federal agencies have made it mandatory for major airports, including LAX, SFO, and JFK, to conduct advanced health screenings of passengers arriving from China.

The virus has also been detected in other countries and territories besides the US.