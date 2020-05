US carrier Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group have signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to combine trans-American route networks.

The move will provide customers with better travel experience and connectivity in the Americas.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “Late last year, we set out to build the leading strategic alliance in Latin America together with LATAM, and while the industry landscape has changed, our commitment to this joint venture is as strong as ever.

“Even as our carriers contend with the impact of COVID-19 on our business and take steps to protect the safety of our customers and employees, we are also building the airline alliance we know they’ll want to fly in the future.”

In September 2019, the two companies entered strategic alliance that allowed them to serve 435 destinations and more passengers between North America and Latin America.



Since then, the partnership achieved several milestones including, codeshare agreements between their affiliates, connections at hub airports and mutual lounge access and frequent flyer benefits.

LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo said: “While we remain focused on navigating the COVID-19 crisis and protecting the safety and well-being of our passengers and employees, we also have to look to the future to ensure the best possible customer experience and support the long-term sustainability of the group.

“Our bilateral strategic alliance with Delta remains a priority and we firmly believe that it still promises to offer customers the leading travel experience and connectivity in the Americas.”