US carrier Delta Air Lines has reportedly unveiled plans to furlough 1,941 of its pilots in October.

The carrier will proceed with the decision if a cost-cutting agreement is not reached with the employees’ labour union, CNBC reported citing Delta.

In a memo to pilots, Delta flight operations senior vice-president John Laughter was quoted by CNBC as saying: “We are six months into this pandemic and only 25% of our revenues have been recovered. Unfortunately, we see few catalysts over the next six months to meaningful change this trajectory.”

“With approximately 11,200 active pilots still on the roster following the 1 September [voluntary early retirement] departures, we are simply overstaffed, and we are faced with an incredibly difficult decision.”

Delta is prohibited from cutting jobs through 30 September after receiving $25bn in federal aid.



The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has urged Delta to look for a solution.

Union spokesman and Delta first officer Chris Riggins was quoted as saying: “While we should be talking about real solutions to save jobs, Delta’s most junior pilots are facing unnecessary career uncertainty when ALPA has offered countless voluntary options to management to prevent furloughs from occurring.

“It’s not too late for management to complete discussions at the bargaining table and help mitigate the need to furlough.”

Earlier this year, the carrier reportedly urged ‘at least’ 3,000 of its flight attendants to take unpaid leave.