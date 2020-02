Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Delta has temporarily reduced its weekly flight services between the US and Seoul-Incheon (ICN) in South Korea as the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak continues to spread.

The suspension will affect flights between Minneapolis/St Paul (MSP) and ICN, effective from 29 February through 30 April.

The last flight from MSP to ICN is scheduled on 28 February and back to MSP from ICN on 29 February.

Delta will also operate its weekly services between ICN and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle for five times through 30 April.



In addition, the airline has postponed the start of its new service from Incheon to Manila to 1 May. It was originally scheduled to begin on 29 March.

Delta said in a statement: “The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta’s top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing concern.”

“For customers whose itineraries are affected by the schedule changes, Delta teams are working to help them adjust their travel plans, using partners where appropriate.”

Delta customers can also avail a change fee waiver for flights between the US and South Korea, China and Italy.

The move by the carrier comes at a time when at least 45 countries have confirmed cases of Covid-19, which is growing as a global problem.

South Korea has reported 334 new cases and no new deaths. As of the end of early 27 February, the total cases stand at 1,595 with 12 deaths.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide have reached more than 82,000 and the death toll due to Covid-19 has increased to 2,800 with 2,640 deaths in Hubei province, China, as of the end of 26 February.

Meanwhile, US low-cost carrier JetBlue has decided to suspend change and cancel fees for new flight bookings made between 27 February and 11 March for travel on or before 1 June.