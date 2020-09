Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Canada’s Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft has achieved recertification for complying with ICAO Chapter 14 noise emission standards.

This makes the Dash 8-400 the first propeller-driven and regional aircraft in the world to obtain the certification.

The new Annex 16, Vol 1, Chapter 14 noise standard was adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for jet and propeller-driven aeroplanes.

ICAO Chapter 14 has been adopted as Stage 5 in the US.

The standard will become effective for all new subsonic jet and propeller-driven aircraft after 31 December.



De Havilland Canada engineering and quality vice-president Robert Mobilio said: “De Havilland Canada takes pride in complying with the latest noise requirements set by ICAO, and the achievement of this recertification is a testament to the Dash 8-400 aircraft’s low community noise footprint during take-off and landing.

“We have proactively recertified to the latest, more stringent standards in order to provide maximum benefits to our operating fleet.

“Our fleet, of more than 600 aircraft delivered, will derive the benefit of the recertification and will have the ability to access noise-sensitive airports with fewer limitations and lower noise-related charges without the need for product change to meet ICAO Chapter 14 requirements.”

Powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW150A engines, Dash 8-400 aircraft features six-bladed Dowty propellers and a newly improved, proprietary Active Noise and Vibration Suppression (ANVS) system.

In April, regional carrier Jazz entered an agreement with De Havilland Canada to operate the Dash 8-400 Simplified Package Freighter.