Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

The State of Qatar has imposed a temporary ban on arrivals from 14 countries as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The ban prohibits travellers from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

According to the government, the decision will affect all individuals with residence or work permit, as well as visitors seeking visas on arrival.



Earlier, Qatar Airways suspended flights to and from Italy, one of the worst-hit countries by the epidemic.

The decision is estimated to have a significant impact on the business of India-based carriers, including Indigo, Air India and SpiceJet.

Qatar capital city Doha is one of the most popular destinations of Indian travellers.

According to Moneycontrol.com, around a million passengers fly between Doha and Indian cities every quarter.

As of yesterday, another Middle East country Kuwait suspended flights to and from India for a week.

As of 9 January, the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 43. The number of cases in Qatar is 12.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide crossed 107,000 while the death toll increased to 3,654.

In another development, Dubai-based carrier Emirates noted that the Covid-19 outbreak will impact its financial performance.

The financial year of the carrier ends this month, reported Reuters.