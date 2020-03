Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

UAE-based airline Emirates is seeking to delay delivery of remaining eight A380 double-decker jetliners it has ordered from Airbus, as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affects travel demand.

Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that the carrier is currently discussing the timing of the handovers with Airbus.

Talks are ongoing and no decision has been taken on when Emirates will receive the aircraft.



The airline has already grounded more than 20 Airbus A380 planes, with more jets expected to follow.

Emirates’ portfolio includes 115 Airbus A380 and 115 Boeing 777.

Last year, the airline had also reduced its A380 order, forcing Airbus to decrease its A380 production and even plan to end its production next year.

To deal with the fall-out of the coronavirus crisis, nearly 25% of the worldwide Airbus A380 fleet is in the process of being grounded.

Korean Air has decided to take its ten A380s out of service until 25 April, as the travel demand drops due to the outbreak.

Additionally, Qantas has grounded eight of its 12 A380s planes while two aircraft are in heavy maintenance and the remaining two will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa is also contemplating to ground its 14 A380s and China Southern is not operating its five A380s.

As of the end of 12 March, the death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 4,700 globally, with a total of more than 128,330 infections and 68,300 recoveries.