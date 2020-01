Drone security company WhiteFox has reached a partnership with BlueForce and EXO Tactik to conduct a drone security trial.

The year-long trial will be carried out at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

This partnership is one of the largest drone security trials in terms of magnitude and duration compared with previous airport trials.

During the trial, the systems will be tested against the airport’s busy traffic and environmental stress conditions. YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport annually serves more than 20 million passengers.

Information gathered during the trial will then be transmitted to the airport and the participating companies.



The partnership will conduct the trial in November.

BlueForce UAV Consulting VP and CTO Brian Fentiman said: “BlueForce UAV is proud to be working with EXO Tactik and WhiteFox to connect one of Canada’s most international airports with one of the most advanced drone detection systems in the world.

“This long-term trial will allow the airport to accurately monitor drone flights around the airport to gain valuable statistics and keep the airspace around the airport safe.”

The trial will enhance the airport’s capability to monitor drone flights and help in securing the airspace.

Airport Operations and Air Services Development vice-president Stéphane Lapierre said: “ADM is pleased to be joining forces with partners of choice as part of this pilot project.

“The safety of facilities and the travelling public is an ongoing priority of all the stakeholders at YUL and, in the coming months, we will be exploring various ways to facilitate the proactive management of threats that we may eventually be faced with.”