Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group (HKATG) has revealed plans to launch its low-orbit high-frequency satellite in June from China.

Named as Golden Bauhinia No.1, the satellite is vital for the company’s Golden Bauhinia space remote sensing project.

The satellite is designed, produced and patented by HKATG, which is the first International Astronautical Federation’s member in Hong Kong.

During this year, the Golden Bauhinia project targets to launch 165 low-orbit, high-frequency satellites, which will cover the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and developing urban hubs.

HKATG board of directors chairman Sun Fengquan said: “The Greater Bay Area aerospace industry generates tens of billions of dollars in demand each year.



“The new development direction of HKATG is centred on regional urban agglomeration and launching the “Golden Bauhinia Constellation.”

The Golden Bauhinia Constellation will leverage mobile target monitoring, space artificial intelligence (AI) and dynamic change monitoring.

The main objective of the project is commercial application and development of communications, navigation, and remote sensing systems.

These systems will be capable of providing round-the-clock online tracking worldwide and can ‘revisit key areas’ in 30 minutes.

The US Satellite Industry Association (SIA) has revealed that commercial aerospace revenue was $277.4bn in 2018. The figure is expected to grow 10% annually.