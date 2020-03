Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

United Technologies Corp unit Collins Aerospace has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus (Covid-19) among its employees.

Several media sources have reported that the infected person works at the company’s C Avenue facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, US.

The news was disclosed to employees through an email from the company’s heads on Sunday.



It follows after reports emerged last week that two of its workers were considered presumptive positive and are in quarantine off-site based on certain symptoms.

According to Phil Jasper and Dave Nieuwsma, respective heads of the company’s mission systems and avionics business units, the infected person has been quarantined off-site. Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

The employee will report to work only after receiving clearance from a medical health provider, said the heads.

Meanwhile, all other employees who came in contact with the person have been advised self-quarantine and self-isolation at their residences for 14 days.

Collins Aerospace president Steve Timm was quoted by The Gazette as saying: “What we do is essential to keeping countries around the world safe.

“I’m confident that the work we’re doing right now — and how we are caring for and about each other — will enable us, and our industry, to emerge from this pandemic strong.”

Collins Aerospace has asked all employees and contractors who are able to work from home to immediately avail the option.

The company has already made several arrangements to address the pandemic.

In a statement, Collins Aerospace said: “We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves and have a cross-functional team working to ensure the health and safety of our employees, contractors and visitors while mitigating the potential operational impacts of Covid-19.”