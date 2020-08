Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US aircraft manufacturer Bye Aerospace has reached an agreement with Aviation Safety Resources (ASR) to develop next-generation parachute recovery system for its eFlyer 2 aircraft.

As part of the agreement, ASR will deliver its Soteria line of whole-aircraft emergency recovery systems.

The company will also be responsible for designing, prototyping, and testing.

Bye Aerospace CEO George Bye said. “We continue to push forward on our FAA certification programme with efficiency and urgency, remaining focused on safety as our highest priority.

“The synergy of all the eFlyer2 systems and how they’re displayed, how they’re monitored, along with the safety and redundancy required, are all brand new.



“We are thrilled to add ASR to our Tier 1 team of trusted partners. We know we can rely on ASR’s innovative and market-leading technologies to further enhance safety and we appreciate their full support in meeting our delivery dates.”

ASR’s patented technology improves safety while reducing space and weight compared with traditional systems.

The company’s Soteria line leverages advanced materials that extend repack intervals, thereby reducing operating costs.

ASR president and CEO Larry Williams said: “We applaud Bye Aerospace for their commitment to safety.

“Soteria solutions provide aircraft designers and, ultimately customers, sleeker installations and more cost-effective safety solutions.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Bye Aerospace team to develop a recovery system that matches the unique configuration of the eFlyer 2.”

Last November, Bye Aerospace started a 12-month partnership programme with battery manufacturer OXIS Energy to extend the endurance of Bye Aerospace’s future eAircraft to a 50% to 100% in a single charge.