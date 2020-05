Aerospace company Boeing has deployed three Dreamlifter aircraft to transport more than 150,000 protective eye goggles and face shields from China to the US.

As part of this, Boeing has partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to deliver the personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care professionals in the MUSC system.

With the PPE, the MUSC Health team will be able to accelerate Covid-19 community outreach efforts, including diagnostic testing and antibody testing, across South Carolina.

Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun said: “Today’s delivery puts essential personal protective equipment in the hands of South Carolina’s frontline healthcare professionals and helps MUSC further support the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am incredibly proud of our Boeing team members throughout the world for their work to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and thankful for our government and industry partners that have joined us in the pandemic response.”



Boeing has deployed converted Boeing 747-400 Large Cargo Freighter for the missions.

All the three aircraft carried medical cargo in their lower lobe and 787 component parts in the main deck cargo hold.

Cargo airline Atlas Air was responsible for running the flights on behalf of Boeing.

Additional flights to deliver a total of 400,000 units of PPE to MUSC are also planned in the future.

Last month, Boeing collaborated with FIRST Robotics founder Dean Kamen to deploy its 737-700 aircraft from its corporate fleet to bring PPE from China to the US.