Aerospace company Boeing has successfully completed the first flight of its new 777X jetliner.

The 777X took off at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, US, and landed in Seattle’s Boeing Field after completing a three-hour, 51-minute flight.

It tested the aeroplane’s systems and structures with real-time monitoring of data.

Powered by GE Aviation’s GE9X, the new wide-body aircraft will reduce fuel usage and emission by 10% each. It will also reduce operating cost by 10% compared with other aircraft of its category.

The interior of the aircraft features advanced aerodynamics and the best of 777 and 787 Dreamliner cabins. It is also equipped with the newest carbon-fibre composite wing.



Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal said: “Our Boeing team has taken the most successful twin-aisle jet of all time and made it even more efficient, more capable and more comfortable for all.

“Today’s safe first flight of the 777X is a tribute to the years of hard work and dedication from our teammates, our suppliers and our community partners in Washington state and across the globe.”

Designated as WH001, the aircraft will undergo checking prior to further testing both on the ground and in the air over the next few months. This will help evaluate the aircraft’s design reliability and safety.

Boeing started ground testing of the four dedicated 777-9 flight test aircraft fleet in Everett last year.

The new aircraft has so far secured 340 orders and commitments from several carriers, including ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways and more.

Boeing is expected to deliver the first 777X for commercial operations in 2021.

Launch in 2013, the 777X family recorded the highest selling aircraft among its category.