Aerospace and defence company Boeing has restarted 737 MAX production at its Renton facility in Washington, US.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft has been grounded since March 2019 following the second of two deadly crashes.

The fatal incidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia together killed 346 people.

In January, production of the 737 programme was suspended due to the incidents.

Boeing 737 programme vice-president and general manager Walt Odisho said: “We’ve been on a continuous journey to evolve our production system and make it even stronger. These initiatives are the next step in creating the optimal build environment for the 737 MAX.”



The company’s mechanics and engineers at the factory worked on enhancing and standardising work packages in each of the plant’s position during the suspension period.

As part of this, the company introduced new kitting processes that provide employees with everything required to construct the aeroplane.

Boeing 737 manufacturing vice-president Scott Stocker said: “The steps we’ve taken in the factory will help drive our goal of 100% quality for our customers while supporting our ongoing commitment to workplace safety.”

The company’s 737 programme is currently under low-rate production and will gradually increase it this year.

It is also implementing several initiatives to improve safety at workplace and product quality.

Last month, aviation leasing and finance company ALAFCO filed a lawsuit against Boeing over a breach involving a 737 MAX aircraft contract.

ALAFCO alleged that Boeing has failed to return payment on undelivered 737 Max 8 jets.