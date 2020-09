Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aerospace and defence company Boeing has secured an order for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) from an unidentified customer.

Built on the next-generation 737 featuring newer technology, the 737-800BCF reduces fuel consumption and higher reliability than other standard body freighters.

The aircraft is primarily designed to ferry express cargo on domestic or short-haul routes. It is capable of flying up to 2,000nm with up to 23.9t.

Boeing commercial sales and marketing senior vice-president Ihssane Mounir said: “The freighter conversion programme is an excellent way to double the life of an airplane and provide operators with an economical way to replace less efficient freighters.

“By working with our partners to add freighter conversion capacity, we look forward to meeting the strong demand in this market segment and helping our customers scale their operations.”



In addition to the new order, Boeing entered a new agreement to develop the new 737-800BCF line with the Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company (GAMECO).

Scheduled to open in early next year, the facility will be MRO’s second conversion line for the 737-800BCF.

The company is also planning to develop a second conversion line for its 767-300BCF wide-body converted freighter at ST Engineering’s facility in Singapore. This line will open this year.

Boeing has so far delivered 36 737-800BCFs to more than ten operators across four continents.

