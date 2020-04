Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Aerospace and defence company Boeing has deployed its 737-700 aircraft from its corporate fleet to complete its first coronavirus (Covid-19) transport mission.

The company has collaborated with FIRST Robotics founder Dean Kamen to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) from China to the US.

The partnership has helped transport 540,000 medical-grade face masks, which will be delivered to healthcare professionals battling Covid-19 in New Hampshire.



DEKA Research and Development Corporation founder Kamen arranged the receipt of face masks from manufacturers in China while Boeing facilitated their delivery.

Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun said: “I want to personally thank Governor Sununu, the entire New Hampshire congressional delegation and Dean Kamen for their leadership in helping secure and distribute this much-needed personal protective equipment for our frontline healthcare workers and first responders here in New Hampshire.

“We are honoured to have conducted today’s airlift mission and we look forward to providing continued support in the fight against this pandemic.”

The company has planned for additional future airlift transport missions with Boeing Dreamlifter and ecoDemonstrator.

Last week, Boeing decided to restart all commercial aircraft production in the Puget Sound region from next week. Production will resume in a phased manner with enhanced employee health and safety procedures in place.

Confirmed cases on coronavirus stood at 2,416,135 globally while the death toll has reached 165,939.

