US-based aviation aftermarket inventory solutions provider AvAir has purchased the complete surplus inventory of flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

AvAir CEO Mike Bianco said: “The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the airline industry and has given us an opportunity to provide companies liquidity when they need it most.

“This acquisition is our largest yet and will allow us to continue to deliver excellent service to our more than 2,700 customers around the world.”

Following this acquisition, AvAir enhanced its inventory with a wide range of Boeing and Airbus aircraft material.



The global supplier has acquired a total of 45,000 line items of rotable and consumable material.

AvAir Latin America business development director Marcelo Magalhaes Dos Santos said: “We’re known for creating customised inventory solutions that meet our client’s specific needs and acquiring new parts is vital to our business.

“With a growing inventory of more than 26 million rotable and consumable components, we can consistently offer best-in-industry pricing.”

Based in Arizona, AvAir provides customised solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts.

The firm recently expanded operations to Dublin to serve customers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Aerolíneas Argentinas plans to use the proceeds from the deal to monetise its unused assets, for additional liquidity.

In April, AvAir and Lufthansa Technik Component Solutions (LTCS) reached a long-term aftermarket sales agreement, which saw AvAir taking over the complete rotable spares pool inventory worth $100m.