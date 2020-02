Aviation technology start-up Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX) and Spirit AeroSystems have partnered to develop affordable, certified and all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The two companies have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and a definitive agreement on mass-producing the eVTOL aircraft.

Named as MOBi-One, ASX’s all-electric eVTOL aircraft development and launch will involve collaboration on engineering services, component fabrication and system integration.

It also calls for the integration of automotive mass production technologies, electric vehicle architectures, and commercial-grade aerospace standards.

ASX will leverage the expertise of Spirit’s expertise on various structures, including fuselages and wing components.



Spirit designs and builds aerostructures for civil and military aircraft manufacturers. It has facilities in the US, France, the UK, and Malaysia.

Spirit Programs and Business Development executive director Keith Hamilton said: “We look forward to working with ASX, an early pioneer in the emerging urban air mobility market.

“Spirit is actively developing new concepts, designs and solutions that will help build next-generation aircraft and solve challenges in the future. This collaboration gives Spirit the opportunity to bring our world-class capabilities to this important future market for logistics and personal transportation.”

Headquartered in Detroit, US, ASX plans to offer eco-friendly, quiet and connected eVTOL aircraft.

The company is launching a Series A funding round in March.

